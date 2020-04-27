Butler Bulldogs star signs with Cleveland Browns

CHARLOTTE – The Cleveland Browns signed Butler High School alum Benny LeMay on April 25 as an undrafted free agent. LeMay was the third player from the Charlotte 49ers program to join an NFL team over NFL Draft weekend.

LeMay said it was stressful watching the NFL Draft and not hearing his name called, but he was relieved to realize teams were interested in him. He’s ready to get to work.

“I just want to solidify myself – put down a good foundation that I can build on and continue to grind and get better,” LeMay said. “It’s really just all about getting in to be a part of the team and working on consistency and efficiency in blocking and utilizing my hands outside of the backfield.”

Charlotte 49ers head coach Will Healy said he was excited for LeMay to receive the opportunity. Healy is convinced LeMay will make the team with his speed, toughness and durability.

“Sometimes it works out better if you can choose a situation that’s right for you rather than being picked in a late round,” Healy said. “When you’re undrafted, you start receiving calls from several teams and it gives you a chance to find a good situation.”

LeMay joins a 6-10 team with a roster that includes quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and former Charlotte 49ers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

“It’s cool to be with someone you played with who is already established, but really I just thought it was a really good situation,” LeMay said.

LeMay has been Charlotte’s rushing leader in each of the past three seasons. He was a first team all-Conference USA selection in 2019 after leading the 49ers with 1,082 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns (9 rushing and 4 receiving).

LeMay was named Offensive MVP at the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl (16 carries, 80 yards and 2 touchdowns). He participated in the 2020 NFL Combine.