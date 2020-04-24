NFL fans react to Carolina Panthers’ picking Derrick Brown

The Carolina Panthers used the seventh pick in the NFL Draft to select defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn on April 23.

Some fans thought Brown was a solid pick. Others wanted the Panthers to pick Isaiah Simmons, a linebacker out of Clemson. Simmons went to the Cardinals in the next pick.

Here are some examples of how people reacted to the pick on Twitter:

For the panthers, Derrick Brown is the most NFL ready player has had since Cam Newton. Pans out a lot better than Greg Robinson (plagued by college scheme) imo. — Barkley Diesel (@LilSnail3) April 24, 2020

Biggest Steal of the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft Carolina Panthers select Derrick Brown — Premium Sport Picks (@PremiumSportPi1) April 24, 2020

Derrick Brown is a @Panthers. Pumped to have him! One thing, A point for Brown I read before. You need to have a solid space eating dline to allow LBs to do their job and look good. We had an ass dline and Luke couldn’t do shit. So Brown can solidify that DL… — Kyle Lindholm (@KyleLindholm) April 24, 2020

Sure as a Panthers I wasn't happy with not selecting Simmons but I understand the pick of Derrick Brown watching Panthers game last year was getting rough to see how easily teams ran the ball against us in the middle of the field. And we lost McCoy and Poe so not mad by the pick — Idris Bechir (@BechirIdris) April 24, 2020

Watch out Derrick Brown, look how they treated the last Auburn Tiger drafted in the first round. — Jack Harper (@JackHarper20) April 24, 2020

Still can’t believe panthers got Derrick brown , Simmons was right there😞 — Isaac🤍 (@IOsIsaac7) April 24, 2020

Derrick brown was a great pick for the panthers 🏈 — Moreno 🍫 (@Kobeee843) April 24, 2020

hot take: derrick brown is NOT a bad pick for the panthers — Cara Romano (@cararomano_) April 24, 2020

Panthers got a stud in Derrick Brown but I’m still not sure how you can pass up on Isaiah Simmons. He is an extremely rare talent. #NFLDraft2020 — NFLDraftRanks (@NFLDraftRanks) April 24, 2020

I get that, but if they feel it's best to build the defense from the line and in their mind Derrick Brown is the best available then it makes sense they took him over Simmons. I get not everyone is gonna be happy no matter who you pick but the doom and gloom over this is crazy. — Jared Davis (@Jared_Banner) April 24, 2020

Everybody in the Panthers Head Office should be gone after this😂😂 not knocking Derrick Brown but what is this to say😂 https://t.co/XyUB107fQo — Rock Jr.🏁 (@_Jr52) April 24, 2020

Panthers taking Derrick Brown instead of Simmons to be their new young leader for that defense is just poor decision making — BK (@Bkillinit) April 24, 2020

Panthers win w/ Derrick Brown. He's a monster. — Some Kind of Monster (@BlacknBlueFB) April 24, 2020

I’m not a Panthers fan, but most of their following on here is ignorant. Derrick Brown is a defense changing selection. He will draw many double teams and not get credit for a lot of sacks, hurries, etc. — Marc Tracy (@MarcTracy5) April 24, 2020

The Panthers pick sixth in the second round, fifth in the third round, seventh in the fourth round, second and sixth in the fifth round, fifth in the sixth round and seventh in the seventh round.