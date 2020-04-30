Providence star Fehr signs with NFL’s Vikings

CHARLOTTE – Providence High School alum Jordan Fehr signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Fehr played linebacker for Appalachian State, earning first-team All Sun Belt selections as a junior and senior.

He tallied 211 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries over his college career.

He recorded 101 tackles, two interceptions and two blocked kicks during his senior year at Providence.

Congratulations @jordan_fehr for achieving a lifelong dream. Thank you for giving you ALL to @AppState_FB @appstatesports https://t.co/qYbTCbkC9r — Shawn Clark (@coach_sclark) April 26, 2020

Former App State linebacker Jordan Fehr has signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings. His career-high 16 tackles at UNC helped the Mountaineers knock off the Tar Heels 34-31 in Chapel Hill. — The App Sports (@TheAppSports) April 26, 2020

This dude never lost sight, and I can’t wait to see what he does. All Glory to God always. So proud of you my brotha! @jordan_fehr https://t.co/Ml8UXKtysn — Kaleb “Bo” Bowman (@its_bo_time5) April 26, 2020

FROM MARA COLT, TO PROVIDENCE PANTHER, TO MOUNTAINEER, AND NOW TO MINNESOTA VIKING. I COULD NOT BE PROUDER OF @jordan_fehr GO GET YOUR BAG MAN https://t.co/FQ1NEXyPux — Will Taylor (@Will_Taylor166) April 26, 2020

Wishing @jordan_fehr the best of luck in his journey. An unbelievable athlete and an even better person. You have represented @Prov_Football like no other. Get after em baby 🚌💨💨💨 https://t.co/gztcXjUq2L — Providence Football (@Prov_Football) April 23, 2020