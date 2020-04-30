You are here: Home / CoverFeature / Providence star Fehr signs with NFL’s Vikings

Providence had a strong group of linebackers heading into fall 2015, including Quinn Mahaney, Jack King, Tyler Pistorio and Jordan Fehr. MMHW file photo

CHARLOTTE – Providence High School alum Jordan Fehr signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Fehr played linebacker for Appalachian State, earning first-team All Sun Belt selections as a junior and senior.

He tallied 211 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries over his college career.

He recorded 101 tackles, two interceptions and two blocked kicks during his senior year at Providence.

